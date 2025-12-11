Tripura CPIM files defamation case against former CM Biplab Kumar Deb over 'false and malicious' remarks

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is the principal opposition party of Tripura, has filed a defamation case against former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, accusing him of making fabricated and derogatory statements intended to malign the party’s image.

Speaking to reporters on December 11, CPIM Polit Bureau member and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said the legal action became necessary after Deb failed to respond to repeated calls for clarification and a lawyer's notice sent by the party.

Chaudhury claimed that during a religious event in Gandhigram earlier this year, Deb alleged that during the Left Front government’s tenure, money was stolen from the donation box of the Tripura Sundari Temple (Matabari) and replaced with fake items.

The CPIM leader condemned the remarks as “false, baseless, and deeply hurtful to religious sentiments.” He added that the party had initially issued a public statement demanding that Deb either prove his claims or issue an unconditional apology.

“After no response was received, a legal notice was served, but Deb still did not reply, prompting the party to proceed with a defamation suit. MP Deb had intentionally attempted to tarnish the image of the CPIM and mislead the public by making unfounded accusations involving a revered religious site,” the LoP said.

He said the party could not accept such “malicious propaganda” and therefore sought legal recourse.