Tripura CPI(M) leader seeks tighter security, webcasting for TTAADC vote counting

Tripura state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to put in place special security and monitoring measures for the counting of votes in the ongoing Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

In a letter to the State Election Commissioner, Chowdhury alleged that opposition parties faced “undemocratic violent aggression” allegedly carried out by ruling-party-backed miscreants during the nomination and polling stages.

He claimed the violence prevented opposition candidates from filing nominations in a significant number of seats, and said the counting process was now the “last and final phase” of the election.

Chowdhury urged the Commission to ensure that the counting is peaceful, transparent and uninterrupted, and placed seven demands before it.

Among his key demands was the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at all counting halls. He also sought permission for counting agents who are voters in TTAADC areas, in line with the norms followed during the previous TTAADC general election.

The CPI(M) leader further demanded uninterrupted webcasting from all counting halls to ensure transparency throughout the process.

He called on the SEC to bar unauthorised persons, irrespective of their political affiliation, from entering counting halls and ensure that counting, once begun, continues without interruption until all votes are counted.

Chowdhury also sought police protection for opposition counting agents while travelling to and from counting centres, wherever such protection is requested.

Additionally, he demanded separate designated areas for supporters of each contesting party to gather. He urged the police to secure these areas and maintain peace in the blocks where the elections are being held.