Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury drew the attention of the state government to take immediate steps to save the people of Rasmani Para under Chawmanu Block in Dhalai District who were facing severe food, water, and economic crisis.

Chaudhury, who went to Rasmani Para under Chawmanu Block has claimed that the people living there are facing massive issues as they don’t have money, food, and water.

“I came here in Rasmani Para under Chawmanu Block; on May 07, a 47-year-old lady, Bhanupati Tripura, died of malaria without any treatment. Though there are no such reports of an outbreak, it is the duty of the government to send a medical team, provide water, and etc. But the government has failed to do this. For the last six months, there have been no MNREGA works. People here are suffering from a severe crisis,” said the CPIM leader.

He further alleged that some people today returned from Bangladesh collecting tree resin locally known as ‘Gandhaki’ after one week. For earn around Rs. 2000, they had to go to another country illegally.

“The government is silent. Not only from here but also from other villages around 100 people are working outside to earn money. People here are suffering pathetically. We want to draw the attention of the state government to wake up from sleep and to save these people,” he demanded.