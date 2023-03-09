General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), Sitaram Yechury, on March 9 announced that an 8-member delegation of CPI(M), CPI, and Congress party members is set to visit Tripura's post-poll violence-affected areas on March 10.

The delegation's objective is to meet with the affected families and administration officials to assess the situation on the ground. In addition, the delegation will attempt to meet with the Governor of Tripura during their visit.

The delegation comprises CPI(M) Members of Parliament (MPs) Elamaram Kareem, PR Natrajan, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, and AA Rahim, as well as CPI MP Binoy Viswam. Two Congress MPs, one each from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, will also be a part of the delegation. Ajoy Kumar, a former Congress MP, will be accompanying the delegation as well.

This move comes after reports of violence and attacks on opposition party workers in the state following the recently concluded Assembly elections. The CPI(M) had earlier demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence and also wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking intervention in the matter.

Speaking about the delegation's visit, Yechury said, "We are deeply concerned about the situation in Tripura, and we hope that our visit will help in bringing attention to the issue and provide some relief to the affected families."

The delegation is expected to submit a report on their findings to their respective parties and the central government after their visit.

Earlier on March 5, CPI (M) state secretary and newly elected MLA from Sabroom, Jiten Chowdhury, has appealed to the state Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, and Director General Police (DGP) Amitava Ranjan to take urgent steps to curb escalating violence.

He also requested Tripura Chief Secretary J K Sinha for the same.

Taking to the social media site, Jiten reminded that before the election all the parties had assured the Election Commission of India (ECI) that no post-poll violence will be allowed to disrupt the state's life society, however, the same has not been maintained in the state.

“There have been several such incidents where attacks have been carried out on houses and individuals and approximately six hundred households have been vandalized. Some rumours have been spread that in certain cases CPI (M) people indulged in violence but we have no objection in case CPI(M) involved in violence are arrested,'' Jatin said.