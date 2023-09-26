Tripura CPIM MLA Jitendra Chowdhury voiced strong allegations on Tuesday, asserting that leaders of BJP and Tipra Motha are plundering the state, particularly the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in their own way.



Addressing a gathering of the Tripura Khet Mazdur Union in Agartala on Wednesday, Chowdhury, who also serves as the CPIM state committee secretary, expressed his disappointment over the majority support garnered by the BJP in the last assembly elections.



He remarked, "A government of thugs and liars has been reinstated in the state."



The CPIM leader further claimed that citizens were prevented from voting in the recently concluded by-elections.



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“What's surprising is that six months ago, CPIM candidate Shamsul Haque secured 5000 votes from the Boxanagar assembly constituency. However, six months later, in the recent by-election, the CPIM candidate only received 3000 votes. This is because there is anarchy prevailing. People were denied their right to vote. Now, Tafajjal Hossain, who won on a BJP ticket, is visiting police stations and making threats. He has started to see himself as the Chief Minister”, he said.



In his critique of the government, Chowdhury also pointed out that Village Committee elections are not taking place in TTAADC and alleged that the BJP and Tipra Motha are embezzling government funds in their own way.



He said, "And this is what they call good governance, democracy, and the BJP model. Workers have the right to 100 days of MNREGA work. However, on paper, only 42 to 43 days are being recorded, even though the workers are employed for far fewer days. The Mandal and Morcha leaders are siphoning off the money. Those who didn't even have a broken bicycle six years ago now own three-story buildings and drive around in expensive cars," remarked the CPIM leader.



Chowdhury emphasized that everyone should be prepared to remove this anti-democratic government, which he views as an enemy of the people, from power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.