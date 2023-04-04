In a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Tripura CPI(M) state committee secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury claimed that BJP-backed miscreants are using a new method to force opposition supporters to bow down to the ruling party by curbing all their means of livelihood. Chaudhury referred to a recent incident of Apu Acharjee, a tailor and leader of the Tripura Tailoring Workers Union, who died after BJP-backed miscreants allegedly curbed all of his means of livelihood.

Chaudhury claimed that after the Assembly election results on March 2, 2023, the shop of Apu Acharjee was put under lock by some local BJP workers led by one Goutam Paul. Apu and his family members were forced to take shelter in the house of relatives. Apu had knocked on several BJP leaders' doors to let him stay in his house and reopen his shop, but nobody responded positively.

In the third week of March, Goutam Paul and his associates beat Apu mercilessly. On March 29, Apu and his family went to Jirania market and politely requested the BJP workers to let his shop open. Instead of being sensible towards his heart-breaking request, Goutam Paul rebuked him and said to tell his father Tapan Das to let the shop open. Apu fell ill in the evening on that day and was rushed to Jirania PHC, and then to IGM Hospital, where he passed away.

Chaudhury called this incident a calculated, cruel murder and claimed that it is a new method introduced in the state to force opposition supporters to bow down to the ruling party by curbing all their means of livelihood. Such incidents of political vendetta are taking place randomly throughout the state with the direct abetment of some BJP leaders, he added.

Chaudhury demanded that the police should treat the letter as an FIR and conduct a thorough inquiry into the case, arresting the persons found responsible for the incident. He also demanded financial assistance for the family members of late Apu Acharjee for their survival.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from various political parties and civil society organizations. The opposition has accused the ruling BJP of using strong-arm tactics to silence its political opponents in the state.