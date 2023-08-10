Tripura CPIM state committee secretary and MLA Jitendra Chowdhury drew a parallel between the British colonial rule and the current BJP government, alleging that BJP is enabling corporates to exploit the nation's resources unchecked, similar to how the British once oppressed and looted India.

Chowdhury emphasized the significance of August 9 in India's freedom struggle and drew attention to the present political landscape. He pointed out that while British rule was a stark reality 81 years ago, today the power dynamics have changed, and the BJP, affiliated with the RSS, holds the reins of the nation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facilitating corporate entities to exploit the nation's resources just like the British did. The BJP is allowing corporates to freely loot the country's wealth by manipulating divisions based on religion and caste," remarked MLA Chowdhury. He expressed concern that while the no-confidence motion against the Modi government was under discussion in the Lok Sabha, the interests of corporate giants like Adani and Ambani were being openly championed within the very heart of democracy.

Jitendra Chowdhury also turned his attention towards the recent turmoil in Manipur. He accused the BJP of turning a blind eye to the plight of women facing hardships in Manipur. "Instead of addressing the suffering of the Manipuris, those inciting disturbances are being supported," he remarked. He stressed that the significance of August 9 should go beyond symbolic observances, and a united movement akin to India's freedom movement should be forged against the BJP and its corporate affiliations.