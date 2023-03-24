TIPRA Motha the principal opposition political party in Tripura has walked out from the Assembly house on the first day protesting the ‘unorganized’ sitting arrangement in the house.

Speaking on the issue, the leader of the opposition and MLA of TIPRA Motha, Animesh Debbarma told India Today NE that this is the house where elected MLAs can democratically protest for people’s rights.

“People have voted us to take on their issues and the house is such a place where you can raise public interest issues and the government has to listen to it. Two days back I came into the house and met the secretary of the Assembly and told him that the sitting arrangement should need proper because all the elected MLAs have to have good sitting arrangements so that they can take the issues and raise the issues”, said Debbarma.

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He pointed out that 11 MLAs from CPIM parties have been allotted a very good sitting arrangement even the Congress MLAs are sitting in the front row.

“So my point is Tipra Motha being the largest opposition party at least we also should be given some kind of facilities not less but initially they arranged only two people to sit in the front row. I protested in regard to this issue. In the last row, only two people can sit but they had arranged there to seat four people. But then when I argued with them they pointed out that a single party cant encroach another block but my question is if we can’t encroach it who has made this assembly, why you have fixed every chair, mike? No political parties will know how many MLAs they will win so everything should be flexible and moveable but that didn’t happen. I told them to solve the problem in this assembly session and if they didn’t do so. If we walked down on these small issues then days to come we will not be allowed to speak in the house”, Animesh told this publication.

However, the party joined the house again during the speech of Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya.