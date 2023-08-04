Three MLAs of CPIM have written a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha expressing their concern over the rising trends of Dengue-positive cases and demanded to increase doctors, nurses and paramedics in Dhanpur Primary Hospital in Sepahijala district, distribution of mosquito nets, and to bear the medical expenses of dengue patients.

The three Tripura CPIM MLAs are Ramu Das, Sudip Sarkar, and Nayan Sarkar in the letter to CM Dr Saha wrote that today they led by MLA Shyamal Chakraborty, visited Dhanpur Primary Hospital and spoke to the dengue patients, doctors, nurses, and other staff of the hospital and inquired about the medical services of the patients under treatment, about the infrastructural problems of the hospital.

“The doctor on duty at the hospital told the legislators that fever patients started coming to the hospital last July 13 and the number of patients is increasing day by day. Currently, an average of 40/50 positive patients are coming to the hospital every day. He said that even after increasing the number of additional beds the situation is not being handled. Moreover, there is a severe shortage of all types of staff such as nurses, para-medic workers, ward boys, cleaners, etc. in hospitals. At present, there is very little opportunity to admit new patients to the hospital. At present Dhanpur Primary Hospital has a total of three doctors including one doctor who got posted recently. Among them, it is not possible for a doctor himself to serve so many patients day and night with five nurses in physical condition”, the letter reads.



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The letter further reads that during the visit of the MLA, some people of the area exchanged views with the MLA.

“They said - an atmosphere of panic has been created in the entire dengue-affected area”, it reads.

The Legislature assured the hospital patients and doctors, nurses and other staff to draw the attention of the government to take necessary measures to tackle the problem and expand the hospital infrastructure as the situation warrants.

They have further requested the state government to urgently take measures to deal with the situation.

The CPIM MLAs have demanded the overall infrastructure of Dhanpur Primary Hospital, mainly increasing the number of doctors, nurses, and paramedics, mosquito nets should be distributed to poor families immediately and social awareness campaigns against dengue should be carried out.

“Blood samples should be collected from house to house in infected areas and positive patients should be brought to the hospital after testing, the government has to bear the medical expenses of dengue patients and the affected area should be sprayed with mosquito repellent”, it added.