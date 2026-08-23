Tripura CPI(M) opposes alleged cut in ration rice quota, demands rollback

The Tripura State Secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has opposed the alleged reduction in the quantity of rice distributed through ration shops, terming the move by the BJP-led state government “inhuman” and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 23, the CPI(M) alleged that the government had reduced the ration rice entitlement at a time when prices of essential commodities were rising.

According to the party, the existing provision of 5 kg of rice per person has allegedly been restricted to a maximum of four members per family. This would mean that a household would receive no more than 20 kg of rice, irrespective of whether it has more than four members, the party claimed.

The CPI(M) said ration rice constitutes only a portion of a family's food requirements and is used by people out of necessity. It alleged that the reduction in the quota would place an additional financial burden on households.

The party also raised concerns over the rise in prices of essential commodities over the past three months. It claimed that the price of rice had increased by around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per quintal, while masur dal had become costlier by more than Rs 1,000 per quintal.

Sugar prices had also increased by a similar margin, while mustard oil had become costlier by around Rs 25-30 per litre, the party alleged. Prices of spices have also continued to rise, it said.

The CPI(M) criticised both the Central and state governments, alleging that they had failed to take effective measures to control the prices of essential commodities.

The party called for organised public pressure and collective protests to press the government to address the issue.

It demanded the immediate withdrawal of the alleged decision to reduce the ration rice quota and urged the government to take effective measures to control the prices of essential commodities.