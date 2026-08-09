Tripura CPI(M) opposes West Bengal, Bihar-style SIR of electoral rolls

Tripura Leader of Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Sunday, August 9, said his party would resist any attempt to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state in the manner it was carried out in West Bengal and Bihar.



The Election Commission has announced that the SIR exercise will begin in Tripura on September 5.



Addressing reporters in Agartala, Chaudhury urged the poll panel to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the final electoral rolls.



He alleged that the “new style of SIR” introduced by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was aimed at excluding eligible voters and benefiting the BJP, rather than simply cleaning up the electoral rolls.



“The party wants no valid elector left out of the final electoral rolls, and any attempt to repeat what we have seen in West Bengal and Bihar will be resisted with the help of the people,” Chaudhury said.



He also urged people to remain vigilant throughout the revision process and accused the BJP-led alliance of trying to use the exercise to strengthen its position ahead of the 2028 Tripura Assembly elections.



Chaudhury also criticised the ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the BJP and its ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), for elections to the Village Committees of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).



He demanded that both parties publicly disclose their seat-sharing arrangement, alleging that voters should know the parties’ “real intention” and not be misled.