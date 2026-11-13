The CPI(M) Tripura State Committee has raised concerns over the State Election Commission’s decision to conduct the ongoing Urban Local Body (ULB) elections using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) without Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The party has also sought action against BJP MLA Md. Tafajjal Hussein over his alleged derogatory remarks targeting the tribal community.

In two separate letters to the State Election Commissioner, CPI(M) State Committee Secretary Jitendra Choudhury urged the Commission to reconsider the use of EVMs without VVPAT and initiate legal action over the alleged remarks.

In his first letter, Choudhury questioned the decision to conduct the elections without VVPAT, stating that the system was introduced to ensure transparency and address concerns regarding the accuracy and reliability of EVMs. He also referred to alleged mismatches and incorrect results noticed during the commissioning of EVMs ahead of elections.

Choudhury criticised the Commission for allegedly taking the decision without consulting political parties and urged it to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the matter. He said the Commission should reconsider the use of EVMs without VVPAT and explore the option of traditional ballot papers.

In his second letter, Choudhury demanded that the Commission file an FIR against Boxanagar MLA Md. Tafajjal Hussein over alleged derogatory remarks made during an election meeting at Tamsabari under Ward No. 12 of Sonamura Municipal Council on November 11.

According to the letter, the MLA allegedly made objectionable comments comparing members of the tribal community to pigs in reference to their traditional food habits and lifestyle. Choudhury described the remarks as inflammatory and alleged that they could disturb harmony between tribal and non-tribal communities.

He further claimed that the speech had circulated on social media and triggered resentment among members of the tribal community. The CPI(M) leader said the alleged remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct and urged the Commission to lodge an FIR with the concerned police station.

Choudhury also stated that although multiple FIRs had reportedly been filed against the MLA, the State Election Commission should initiate action over the alleged violation during an election meeting. He warned that failure to act could send the wrong message about accountability of elected representatives.