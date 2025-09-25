Tripura CPI(M) seeks CEO’s intervention, alleges attacks during voter roll exercise

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding immediate intervention in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, citing both lack of transparency and violent attacks on its members.

In a letter signed by State Secretariat members Manik Dey, Naresh Jamatia, Sudhan Das, and Ratan Das, CPI(M) alleged that political parties and the public were kept in the dark about the objectives and methods of the revision. “While identifying fake voters is a legitimate aim, the process must be transparent and inclusive,” the party said.

The letter accused BJP workers of physically assaulting three CPI(M) leaders at the Santirbazar ERO office on September 16 and later at the District Hospital, where one victim, Balaram Reang, filed an FIR that allegedly saw no follow-up. On September 19, the CPI(M) Pratapgarh Local Committee office was allegedly bulldozed by ruling party supporters, while on September 22, CPI(M) candidate Shyamal Debbarma was reportedly attacked at his home by Tipra Motha members after attending an ERO meeting.

The party further claimed that several local offices, including four Sub-Divisional Committee offices in Kamalpur, Jirania, Mohanpur and Santirbazar, remain defunct due to persistent threats since 2018.

CPI(M) has urged the CEO to call an all-party meeting to clarify the SIR process and gather feedback, while demanding suspension of the exercise at the Sub-Division level until consultations are held. The party also pressed for action against those behind the alleged attacks, warning that democratic rights are under threat in the state.