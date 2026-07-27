Tripura CPI(M) seeks HC judge-supervised probe into Ex-DGP Anurag Dhankar's death

The CPI(M) on July 27 expressed dissatisfaction with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Tripura government to probe the death of former Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, and demanded an investigation under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court.

A delegation led by Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, accompanied by eight CPI(M) MLAs, met Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and submitted a memorandum seeking an impartial and independent probe into the case.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chaudhury alleged that several questions had been raised by the public, the deceased officer's family and officials regarding the circumstances surrounding Dhankar's death. He said the party was not satisfied with the SIT headed by West Tripura SP Namit Pathak, arguing that the investigation should instead be conducted under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge to ensure fairness and transparency.

Chaudhury said the Governor heard the delegation's concerns and assured them that he would look into the matter.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who also met the Governor along with other CPI(M) leaders, described Dhankar as an "honest, courageous and sincere officer" and said the circumstances of his death had raised serious concerns. He alleged that the government's decision to entrust the probe to the district police had created suspicion and reiterated the party's demand for judicial supervision of the investigation.

The Tripura government had earlier constituted an SIT to investigate the death of former DGP Anurag Dhankar. The CPI(M) has maintained that a court-supervised investigation is necessary to ensure a free, fair and impartial probe.