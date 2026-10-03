Tripura CPI(M) steps up preparations for ULB polls, focuses on civic governance

The principal opposition CPIM in Tripura has started preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies elections in Tripura, Leader of Opposition and party state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said today, October 3 asserting that the party would raise issues of civic governance, accountability and people’s rights during the electoral campaign.

Chaudhury said the party has begun organisational preparations across urban areas and has also initiated public outreach programmes in areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“We have fought earlier and we will fight again. We are also receiving a good response from the people,” Chaudhury said, expressing hope that the upcoming elections would provide an opportunity to raise issues concerning urban governance.

Criticising the BJP-led government’s performance in urban areas, Chaudhury said that urban development should not be limited to infrastructure such as roads, drains, water supply and electricity.

According to him, urban administration must also address the social and cultural dimensions of city life and ensure accountable governance.

He alleged that despite government spending and repeated targets for development, people continue to face problems with roads, lanes and drainage systems.

“Again and again, targets are being announced, but they are not being achieved. Even in the newly developing urban areas, the situation remains similar,” he alleged.

Chaudhury also raised allegations of extortion and the influence of what he described as “mafias” in various aspects of daily life.

He claimed that people face demands for commissions in activities ranging from land transactions to repairing houses and purchasing construction materials such as bricks, cement and steel rods.

“The people are fed up with this situation. The question is how to come out of it and how to unite people to establish a democratic and accountable administration,” Chaudhury said.

He said the CPIM would take these issues to the people as part of its preparations for the Urban Local Bodies elections and seek to mobilise public opinion around democratic and accountable civic administration.