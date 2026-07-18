Tripura CPI(M) to hold statewide rallies backing CJP's Parliament March

The CPI(M) in Tripura will organise rallies across the state on July 20 in support of the Cockroadh Janata Party (CJP)'s proposed Parliament March, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury announced on Saturday, July 18.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhury said the rallies would be held to express solidarity with the march and amplify public opposition to what he described as the Narendra Modi government's "misgovernance".

The announcement came amid controversy over activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention on Saturday, when Delhi Police shifted him to a hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk had been fasting while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. The Parliament March is scheduled for July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Police said Wangchuk was admitted to hospital following medical advice and in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court. The move, however, drew criticism from opposition parties, which accused the Centre of suppressing dissent.

"We strongly condemn and express concern over the way Sonam Wangchuk was forcefully picked up by police personnel and got admitted to a Delhi hospital. It is a serious matter," Chaudhury said.

He said the CPI(M)'s statewide rallies were intended to strengthen public participation in the Parliament March and raise what he called the people's voice against the Centre.

"We appeal to all political parties and people to join the movement to strengthen the people's voice against the Modi government," Chaudhury said.