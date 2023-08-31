The ruling BJP in Tripura on August 31 accused the CPIM of trying to foment unrest in the upcoming poll-bound assemblies under the guise of their election campaign.

The by-election will be held in Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly Constituencies which is slated to be held on September 05.

BJP state Spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the CPIM is actively working to create an atmosphere of discord, particularly in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar constituencies, using their election campaign platforms and street corner speeches.

“CPIM is actively working to create an atmosphere of discord, particularly in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar constituencies, using their election campaign platforms and street corner speeches. Their actions seem to be aimed at inciting communal violence, raising serious concerns. Thus, it is imperative for the Election Commission to fulfill its duty and prevent such incidents," stated BJP state Spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya during a press conference at the BJP state party office.

Bhattacharya further commented that the CPIM, a party not affiliated with any particular religion, is irresponsibly disseminating provocative messages to minority groups.

“Over the course of 25 years, the Left party failed to implement any significant developmental initiatives in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur constituencies. Despite this track record, they are attempting to divert the public's attention through their election campaign. However, such efforts are unlikely to yield results. Recent times have witnessed a migration of common individuals from various political parties to the BJP, indicating a growing realization that without the BJP, genuine progress is unattainable," he added.

The spokesperson asserted that the CPIM has come to terms with the impending likelihood of defeat in the upcoming by-elections, prompting them to resort to misleading strategies.