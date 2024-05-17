Tripura Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha requesting his intervention to solve the alleged grim livelihood situation, throughout the remote and hilly areas of the state.

In the letter to the Chief Secretary, the CPIM leader said that he along with more four CPIM MLAs including Sailendra Chandra Nath, Ramu Das, Nayan Sarkar and Sudip Sarkar had visited few remote hilly areas on the 13th May to take a stock of the overall livelihood situation of people living in those areas.

“During the visit, we had observed with serious concern that the actual livelihood scenario of those areas on the Chawmanu Block in Dhalai District and such other vulnerable areas is extremely concerning, which requires prompt intervention and remedial measures from your end, so that the livelihood and living conditions of the people of those areas and other similar distressed and remote hilly areas of the state may get immediate relief”, the letter reads.

Chaudhury who is also CPIM MLA claimed that during their visit, there was no wage employment generation under the MG-NREGA for last six months and most unfortunately, people are becoming compelled to even cross the international border for collection of forest-grown foods and eatables to save their lives by getting rid of hunger.

“Most of the drinking water sources are defunct, either due to lack of maintenance or due to dearth of power supply. The condition of the road is so deplorable that with every probability, it may get totally cut off in the upcoming monsoon period. Overall health situation is also alarming in the area. Sporadic cases of malaria are already there, with already one life-loss, which deserves immediate precaution and adequate preventive measures, so that the diseases may not get spread during the upcoming monsoon season”, he said.

He also pointed out that almost similar situations are being reported from many other remote hilly areas, like Dasda, Damcherra, Jampui Hills, Laljuri North District, Ganganagar, Raishyabari, Raima Valley under Dhalai district, Ompi, Amarpur, Silacharri, Rupaicharri of Gomati District, Mungiakami, Tulasikhar under Khowai district and some other R.D. Block areas, payment of various Social Pensions are also not regular.

“Already distressed villagers are getting further harassed in the name of KYC for their Job-Cards. Neither the TTAADC, nor the Agriculture Department or the Tribal Welfare Department had so far supported the people by a single penny for Jhum cultivation, while the Jhumias are greatly suffering from both adverse climatic conditions, as well as from extreme financial distress. Being in such a grim livelihood situation, throughout the remote and hilly areas of the state and considering it's gravity and seriousness, there remains no other option except drawing your prompt and personal intervention in resolving the issues immediately and to make life easier for the distressed people of the state of Tripura”, the letter added.