Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury penned a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, shedding light on alleged irregularities witnessed in the West Tripura parliamentary election clarifying the Election Commission of India on why INDI bloc in the state has demanded repoll.

Within the letter, Chaudhury meticulously outlined discrepancies observed in the polled votes across two pivotal assembly segments.

Notably, in the 10-Majlishpur Assembly, a total of 574 votes were purportedly cast, comprising 566 votes from the polling station, 3 postal votes, 5 votes from an aged home, and 5 EDC votes, despite the registered voter count standing at 545. Similarly, in the 5-Kayerpur Assembly, 1292 votes were recorded, encompassing 1279 votes from the polling station, 4 postal votes, 1 aged home vote, 3 PWD votes, and 5 EDC votes, surpassing the total voter tally of 1290.

Chaudhury emphasized that such glaring disparities in polling figures strongly indicate irregularities in the conduct of elections for the 1-Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency and the concurrent bye-election for the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

"Such discrepancies in polling percentages may only occur when the booths are captured and completely rigged in an organized manner. These discrepancies justify the demand of the Left Front as well as the INDI Bloc to countermand both of the above elections and arrange a fresh poll to prevent the undermining of the people’s mandate and to protect the sanctity of democracy,” the letter reads.