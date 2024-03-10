Tripura CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on March10 urged the Chief Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India (ECI) to take appropriate measures for conduct Lok Sabha election free, fair and peaceful manner.

Chaudhury who is a legislator of CPIM wrote this letter to the ECI seeking his intervention for the sake of protecting the democratic right of the people prior to the upcoming Lok Sabha election.



“On 8th March, while addressing the BJP followers at Agartala Town Hall on the occasion of 1 year completion of the 2nd BJP-IPFT government in Tripura, the declared BJP candidate from 1-Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb directed his followers to ensure limit of the opposition votes in aggregate as well as in all the Assembly segments. He directed that the opposition votes in each of the Assembly segments should not exceed 3000 and in total it must not cross one lakh. This direction attracted high applause in the entire hall. Under BJP regime in last 6 years all the elections including that of local body elections in the state turned to be totally farce”, alleged the CPIM leader.



He alleged that after Biplab’s speech, on 9th March some BJP Yuba Morcha workers of Takarjala Mandal, West Tripura, broke open the CPI(M) office at Salka Chowmohnai, Khumulwng, Jirania Sub-Division in broad daylight and occupied it for using this office for the purpose of ensuing Lok Sabha election and also hoisted many BJP flags in the office and surrounding.



“This CPI(M) Local committee Office was closed for long due to severe nature of terror. All the opposition political parties, the democratic-minded people of the state are in apprehension that, if pro-active preventive measures are not taken against such provocation in advance, this political highhandedness on behalf of the ruling BJP would spearhead in near future and ultimately that would invite chaotic electoral atmosphere in the state. Under this situation, I fervently request you to take appropriate measures that you deem fit for conduct of free, fair and peaceful manner”, the letter added.