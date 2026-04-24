Tripura cracks down on post-poll violence, to enforce damage recovery law strictly

In a strong response to the recent post-poll violence in Tripura, the state government has decided to strictly enforce the Tripura Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act, 2021 to ensure accountability and recover compensation for losses caused during incidents of unrest.

The move comes in the aftermath of violence reported following the declaration of results for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections on April 17.

According to officials, the clashes left more than 200 people homeless and caused extensive damage to houses, vehicles, shops and other public and private assets in several affected areas.

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the law was enacted in April 2021 to enable the state to recover damages arising out of riots, strikes, bandhs, protests and other violent disturbances. However, authorities acknowledged that the legislation had not been implemented rigorously until now.

Under the provisions of the Act, Claims Tribunals are to be constituted for the assessment of damages and award of compensation. A Claims Commissioner, not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate, is appointed by the state government to supervise the process. The law defines damages as any loss, injury or deterioration caused by individuals or groups involved in violence.

The official said that after any such incident, police are required to submit a detailed report before the Claims Tribunal within three months. The tribunal will then determine the extent of losses and decide the compensation to be recovered from those found responsible. Simultaneously, criminal investigations into the incidents will continue under existing legal provisions.

Chief Minister Manik Saha recently visited violence-hit areas to assess the ground situation and interact with affected families. He has already sanctioned Rs 64.5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for immediate assistance and rehabilitation of victims impacted by the unrest.

Officials said the government now intends to invoke the Act in full measure as a deterrent against future violence and to send a clear message that those involved in destruction of property will be held financially liable.

The decision is being seen as a significant administrative step by the BJP-led government as Tripura seeks to restore normalcy after the post-election disturbances and prevent recurrence of politically driven violence in the state.