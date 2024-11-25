The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) on Monday met Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, demanding a speedy investigation into the alleged multi-crore corruption case related to the installation of high-mast floodlights at MBB Stadium, Agartala.



The delegation, led by President Tapan Lodh and Secretary Subrata Dey, along with representatives from various clubs affiliated with the association, met DGP Ranjan.



“In August 2023, allegations of corruption were raised against some members of the then committee of the TCA, i.e., the Tripura Cricket Association. Some individuals from the previous committee were involved in the corruption. A case was subsequently filed with the Tripura High Court. However, despite a Tripura High Court order to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the accused involved in the corruption have not been arrested yet. In protest against this, we went to the police headquarters on Monday and met the Director General of State Police,” said Secretary Subrata Dey.



He claimed that the SIT has completed its inquiry and submitted its report to the Crime Branch.



“However, no action has been taken against those named in the report and the subsequent FIR. The reasons for this inaction remain unclear,” Dey said.



He further questioned why, even after nearly one and a half years, the accused have not been arrested.



“The Director General of State Police was asked about this. After a long discussion with the DGP, it was learned that the matter is still under investigation,” he said.



Later, Tripura Cricket Association President Tapan Lodh stated, “They committed corruption worth crores of rupees in the floodlights at MBB Stadium and the Narsingh Garh International Ground, which is under construction. A case was registered with the police station, but no arrests have been made so far despite the SIT being formed under the Tripura High Court’s direction. When the DGP was asked about this, he said that the matter is under investigation. The results will be seen in the next few days.”