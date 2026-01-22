Tripura Cricket Association felicitates Manishankar Murasingh for 100 Ranji matches

A felicitation ceremony was held in Agartala on January 21 to honour cricketer Manishankar Murasingh for completing 100 matches in the Ranji Trophy, a first for any player from Tripura.

The event was organised by the Tripura Cricket Association and was attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with former players, sports administrators and well-wishers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saha described Murasingh as a pride of the state, noting that no cricketer from Tripura had earlier crossed the 40–50 match mark in the Ranji Trophy. He said the achievement marked a significant moment for Tripura cricket and would serve as a strong source of inspiration for young players.

The chief minister said the felicitation coinciding with Tripura’s Statehood Day made the occasion more meaningful. He added that Murasingh’s journey reflected dedication, discipline and consistency, qualities the state wants to encourage among aspiring sportspersons.

Saha also highlighted government efforts to promote sports across Tripura, stating that initiatives were being taken to improve infrastructure and opportunities for children in cricket as well as other disciplines. He said the focus was on overall sports development, allowing young athletes to excel at higher levels.

The Tripura Cricket Association acknowledged Murasingh’s long-standing contribution to the team and his role in raising Tripura’s profile in domestic cricket. The programme concluded with formal felicitations and best wishes for his future career.