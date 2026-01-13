Tripura cricketer Manishankar Murashing named brand ambassador of district council

Youth outreach through sport has taken centre stage with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council appointing state cricketer Manishankar Murashing as its brand ambassador, a move aimed at strengthening grassroots sports in the council’s jurisdiction.

An official order issued by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council said the appointment is intended to support youth-focused initiatives and promote a stronger sporting culture across the tribal areas. Murashing, one of Tripura’s most recognisable cricketing faces, is expected to play an active role in motivating young athletes and encouraging wider participation in sports.

The decision followed a public appeal by royal scion and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, who urged the council to formally recognise Murashing’s contribution to cricket and involve him in talent development. In a social media post, Debbarman said Murashing’s commitment and performances had brought pride to the state, regardless of outcomes linked to events such as the Indian Premier League.

Under the terms of the order, Murashing’s tenure will be three years from the date he assumes charge, unless ended earlier under existing rules. He will receive a consolidated remuneration of Rs 10 lakh per year. The cricketer will carry out responsibilities assigned by the council from time to time, in accordance with its regulations.

Officials expressed hope that the association would help identify and nurture talent at the grassroots level and raise overall sports standards in the region.