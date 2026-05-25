Tripura Crime Branch files charge sheet against six in Phensedyl smuggling case

The Crime Branch of Tripura Police has filed a charge sheet against six persons, including an absconding accused, before a special court in West Tripura district in connection with a major Phensedyl smuggling case, officials said on Sunday, May 24.

The case pertains to the seizure of around 1.07 lakh bottles of Phensedyl, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, from an Agartala-bound express train at Jirania railway station in October last year.

Phensedyl, a prescription cough syrup, has often been misused as an addictive substance due to its codeine content. The massive seizure had triggered a political uproar in the state at the time.

According to police, the investigation was initially conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Special Task Force (STF) before being handed over to the Crime Branch.

During the course of the probe, investigators arrested five accused from different parts of the country. The arrested persons were identified as Rajib Dasgupta and transporter Arun Kumar Ghosh from Agartala, Himangshu Bai and Sourav Tyagi from Delhi, and Deep Prakash Gupta from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the alleged kingpin of the racket, Apurba Ranjan Das of Boxanagar in Sepahijala district, is still absconding.

“After completion of the investigation, we submitted the charge sheet against all six accused persons, including the absconding accused, on Saturday,” a senior official said.

The investigating agency has also sought a custodial trial, arguing that the accused may attempt to influence court proceedings if released.