Tripura crosses 4mw solar milestone, hundreds earn from surplus power

Tripura has recorded a significant leap in renewable energy as it crossed the 4-megawatt mark in solar power generation under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Latest data from the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) confirms that 16,965 households in the state have registered for the scheme, with rooftop solar panels already installed on 1,210 homes.

These 1,210 households are now supplying 4 MW of clean energy, reducing the state’s reliance on conventional sources of power and providing a boost to local sustainability efforts. TSECL officials highlighted that this achievement goes beyond meeting basic electricity needs.

A total of 187 consumers have started selling surplus solar energy back to the electricity grid and have collectively earned Rs 53,514, which was credited directly to their bank accounts. TSECL noted, “Many beneficiaries are now not only meeting their own electricity needs but also selling surplus power back to the grid.”

Officials recalled that previously, sunset often meant the end of light in many Tripura homes, but the current initiative has changed that scenario. “Today, the same sun is the source of both illumination and income,” stated the corporation.

The project’s success, according to TSECL, shows that sustainable development is “not confined to power poles—it radiates from within people’s lives and aspirations.” The solar scheme is now considered a key part of Tripura’s journey towards a self-reliant and cleaner energy future.