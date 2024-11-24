A joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Customs Department led to the seizure of 1,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 16 crore, from the Badharghat area in West district.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles swiftly conducted the operation, intercepting the high-value contraband, commonly referred to as ICE in the international drug market. The seized drugs were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation.

In a statement, Assam Rifles emphasised its commitment to combating drug trafficking and curbing smuggling activities in the region. "This operation highlights the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal smuggling activities in the region," the statement read.

The seizure marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to tackle the rising threat of narcotics in Northeast India, a region increasingly used as a transit route for illicit drugs. Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend those involved in the smuggling network.