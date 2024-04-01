A State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs 55.38 crores was made available to all District Authorities for taking up immediate relief and rehabilitation measures after 800 houses were damaged in Tripura due to a cyclonic storm that hit the state on March 30-31.

Addressing a press conference, Secretary of Revenue (Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management) Department, Brijesh Pandey said that the sudden incident of Nor'wester occurred in Tripura on 30-31 March, has affected 7 districts including 17 Sub- Divisions except North Tripura District.

“For the Nor'wester that hit the state on March 30 and 31st last a total 800 houses have been damaged, including 62 fully, 161 severely and 577 partly. 42 locations were blocked due to felling of trees, electric poles and wires while, one person died in Udaipur Sub-Division under Gomati District due to lightning and Power Supply was affected in 205 areas”, said the official.

He said that the District Disaster Management Authorities have taken immediate steps to mitigate the impact of Nor'wester and provide immediate response and relief measures to people in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Guidelines of the Election Commission of India.



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“Quick response teams were used to cut and remove fallen trees and restore power lines. Damage assessment teams have been sent for damage assessment. The preliminary damage assessment has been completed and interim relief to over 50 (fifty) affected families has been provided at the rate of rupees four to five thousand per family. Immediate relief assistance work will be completed within one or two days to the remaining affected families. All the road blockades have been cleared. NDRF was pressed into service for clearing roads in Champamura of Sepahijala district. Out of 205 places affected due to the disruption of power lines, Power Department has already restored electric supply in most of these areas. Effort is on to restore remaining power lines by today night”, he told reporters.

The official further informed that a relief camp has been opened at Teliamura RD Block under Khowai District to give shelter to 7 families including 23 persons. District Authorities of Khowai are providing immediate relief to these families.

“Adequate fund (SDRF) amounting (Total of Rs.55.38 Crore) is made available to all District Authorities for taking up immediate relief and rehabilitation measures. IMD has been providing weather forecasts and nowcasts and the same is being disseminated to common people through Common Alerting Protocol (CAP). The State and District Emergency Operation Centres are functioning round the clock. The Department had taken advance steps to meeting any situation arising out of Kalbaishakhi and Southwest Monsoon. A State level preparatory meeting was held with all District Authorities and Line Departments on March 2. Subsequently, District Authorities have also reviewed preparations and taken advance steps. The departments are fully prepared to handle the situation”, he added.