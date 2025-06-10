A tragic incident unfolded in West Tripura’s Arakata village after a daily wage worker lost his life after being struck by lightning, late night on June 9.

The deceased, identified as Manoj Das, was returning home from work in Agartala when he was hit by a lightning strike near the Arakata-Kalagachhia Bazar road in the Mohanpur subdivision.

The impact was so intense that it caused a significant crack in the road.

"At around 8 PM, locals spotted the unconscious man and his bicycle lying in a nearby paddy field. They rushed Manoj to the Mohanpur Sub-divisional Health Centre. Observing the critical nature of his injuries, doctors immediately referred him to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, the state’s main referral hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Manoj Das succumbed to his injuries at around 1:20 AM on Tuesday", said sources.

Manoj Das was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his wife, a young son, and a daughter — now left grappling with loss and uncertainty.