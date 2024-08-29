Tripura's state government has officially designated the entire region as a "Natural Calamity Affected Area" following catastrophic flooding that has claimed 31 lives and caused an estimated Rs 15,000 crore in damages.

The Tripura Disaster Management Authority (TDMA) made the declaration after an emergency meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on August 24, 2024. This decision comes in response to what officials describe as "unprecedented floods" that have ravaged both public and private infrastructure across the state.

Secretary of Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Brijesh Pandey, released a statement detailing the extent of the crisis. In addition to the confirmed fatalities, two individuals have been injured, and one person remains missing. The floods have wreaked havoc on homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure, prompting concerns about long-term economic impacts.

The official designation as a natural calamity zone is expected to streamline relief efforts and potentially unlock additional resources for recovery and reconstruction. As rescue operations continue, state authorities are urging residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders when issued.

This disaster highlights the increasing vulnerability of India's northeastern states to extreme weather events, raising questions about climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness in the region.