Tripura declared fully literate, joins Mizoram and Goa in national milestone

Tripura has officially become the third state in India to achieve full literacy, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Monday during a public event in Agartala under the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram. The declaration places Tripura alongside Mizoram and Goa, marking a major step in India’s educational progress.

Calling the achievement a “proud milestone,” Saha attributed the success to years of collective effort. “The spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas was truly visible in this campaign. Today’s achievement is a collective victory,” he said.

The announcement comes after Tripura’s literacy rate reached 95.6 per cent in the 2024–25 fiscal year, up from 93.7 per cent the previous year. This growth was driven by grassroots efforts under the ULLAS initiative, including the establishment of 943 Social Consciousness Centres and the deployment of over 2,200 volunteer educators across the state.

Tripura’s literacy journey has seen consistent improvement over decades. From just 20.24% in 1961, it rose to 60.44% by 1991, 73.19 per cent in 2001, and 87.22 per cent in the 2011 Census. The ULLAS program helped bridge the final gap, focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in rural and tribal areas.

Saha, who also serves as Education Minister, emphasized that the work doesn’t stop at basic literacy. “Our task doesn’t end here. We must work to empower newly literate individuals with life skills and self-reliance. The campaign must become a larger social movement,” he said.

Assessment results point to the scale of progress. On March 17, 2024, 3,581 of 4,597 candidates passed the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test. Later that year in December, 13,909 out of 14,179 candidates cleared the exam. In the most recent round this March, 5,819 of 5,896 candidates passed.

The central government’s support was instrumental, according to Saha, who credited the Union Ministry of Education with providing clear guidance and critical resources.

The societal impact of the campaign has also been notable. “Illiterate parents now wish for their children to study. Educated children, in turn, encourage their parents to learn,” Saha remarked, highlighting how education is now seen as a shared goal across generations.