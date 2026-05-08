Tripura declares 2026 board results; Madhyamik pass rate at 84.18%, HS at 79.33%

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on May 8 officially declared the results of the 2026 Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Alim and Fazil examinations during a press conference held at the board office in Agartala.

TBSE President Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury announced the results in the presence of Board Secretary Joydeep Bhattacharya and other officials.

According to the board, the Madhyamik examination recorded a pass percentage of 84.18 per cent this year, while the Higher Secondary examination registered an overall success rate of 79.33 per cent.

Dr. Chowdhury informed that the Madhyamik examinations were conducted between February 26 and March 24, while the Higher Secondary examinations were held from February 25 to March 30. Evaluation of answer scripts began on April 6 and concluded on April 27.

A total of 32,184 students appeared for the Madhyamik examination, of whom 27,094 passed successfully. In the Higher Secondary examination, 26,502 students appeared and 21,024 cleared the examination.

Among subdivisions, Karbook recorded the highest pass percentage in Madhyamik results at 97.91 per cent, followed by Jampuijala with 97.48 per cent and Udaipur with 91.61 per cent. Gandacherra registered the lowest pass percentage at 68.81 per cent. The board also stated that 271 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the Madhyamik examination.

In the Alim examination, which is equivalent to Madhyamik, 141 students appeared and 128 passed, recording a success rate of 90.56 per cent. Similarly, in the Fazil examination, equivalent to Higher Secondary, 79 out of 84 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 94.04 per cent.

For the Higher Secondary examination, Jampuijala subdivision emerged as the top performer with a pass rate of 98.16 per cent. Belonia secured 90.19 per cent, while Kanchanpur recorded 90.05 per cent. Gandacherra again posted the lowest performance at 56.85 per cent. A total of 62 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the Higher Secondary examination.

Addressing the media, Dr. Bhattacharya said the merit list has not been published immediately this year. He stated that the top 10 merit list would be released later after completion of the review process and declaration of the “Bachar Bachao” supplementary examination results.

He also informed that students would be able to collect their mark sheets from their respective schools within the next seven to eight days. Students seeking review of their results have been asked to apply within seven days, while schools have been instructed to forward applications to the board office within ten days.