Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on May 3, declared all Panchayats in the state disability-friendly. He also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIM Shillong for Panchayat Leadership Training.

CM Saha stated that Tripura has risen to the 7th position in the Panchayat Devolution Index.

“Tripura has emerged as a frontrunner in strengthening grassroots governance, climbing from the 13th to the 7th position in the Central Government’s Panchayat Devolution Index since 2015,” he said.

The chief minister made these remarks while addressing an event marking National Panchayat Day at Gram Swaraj Bhawan in A.D. Nagar, Agartala.

“Tripura has already set an example in the country in terms of empowering the Panchayat system, as reflected in our performance across several parameters and the seven National Panchayat Awards we received last year. All Panchayats are disability-friendly, and we are taking one step after another for the Divyangjans,” CM Saha stated.

In a significant move to further enhance Panchayati governance, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with IIM Shillong during the event. The collaboration aims to provide advanced training focused on leadership and management for Panchayat officials.

“Action is better than words. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always emphasises that the development of villages is crucial to the development of the country. That’s why we distributed offer letters to Panchayat executives last year, as part of our initiative to strengthen the system,” he added.

The Chief Minister encouraged award-winning Panchayat representatives to continue their good work and inspire others.

He credited the real beginning of Panchayati Raj development to the Modi government post-2014.

Highlighting recent infrastructure growth, Dr. Saha noted that the state has established 44 new Panchayat Bhavans, four District Panchayat Resource Centres, and eight Panchayat Learning Centres in the past two years.

“The majority of our state is rural, and it must remain our top priority for holistic development,” he added, urging officials and elected representatives to stay focused on rural upliftment.