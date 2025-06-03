The Sepahijala District Administration in Tripura has declared three prominent tourist destinations—Neermahal, Kashba Kali Bari, and Sepahijala Zoo—as 'Restricted Zones for Tobacco Use'.

Speaking to India Today NE, Sepahijala District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal stated that this decision has been taken in accordance with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and as part of ongoing efforts under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) to promote a tobacco-free environment.

“We have decided to declare the Neermahal Tourist Complex, Kashba Kali Bari Complex, and Sepahijala Zoo as ‘Restricted Zones for Tobacco Use’ with immediate effect. The use of tobacco products in any form—whether smoking or smokeless—is strictly prohibited in and around these tourist destinations.

The sale of tobacco products is also banned in these areas," Jaiswal said.

He added that the move aims to preserve the sanctity and cleanliness of these culturally and ecologically significant sites, protect public health—especially that of children and tourists—and strengthen enforcement of tobacco control laws.

“All Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Block Development Officers, police authorities, and concerned departments have been directed to ensure strict compliance with this order,” he said.

Further directives include the installation of clear signage indicating ‘Restricted Zone for Tobacco Use’ at prominent locations within the premises.

The administration will also conduct regular enforcement drives and awareness campaigns in collaboration with the District NTCP Cell.

“Any violation of this order will attract penalties under the provisions of COTPA, 2003. This memorandum comes into effect from the date of issue,” the District Magistrate concluded.