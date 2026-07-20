Tripura declares one-day state mourning as Cabinet pays tribute to DGP Anurag Dhyankar

The Tripura Cabinet on July 20 expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhyankar and announced a one-day state mourning in his honour.

At the Cabinet meeting, ministers observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the late police chief, describing him as a dedicated, professional and service-oriented officer whose contributions to Tripura and the nation would be remembered for years to come.

An officer of the 1994 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) from the Tripura cadre, Dhyankar began his career in the state in 1995 as a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and rose through the ranks to become the state's Director General of Police. During his career, he handled several key assignments with professionalism, integrity and commitment.

The Cabinet also acknowledged his distinguished service at the national and international levels. Dhyankar served with the United Nations Mission in Kosovo and held important positions in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), earning recognition for his leadership and dedication.

He was honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in recognition of his exemplary career.

In its condolence message, the Cabinet said Tripura had lost a committed, efficient, honest and visionary police officer whose leadership and dedication to public service would continue to inspire future generations. It also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

As a mark of respect, the state government has declared July 21 as a one-day state mourning. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings where it is regularly hoisted, and no official entertainment programmes will be held during the day.

Dhyankar was found dead inside his office at the State Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday morning. Police said he was found hanging in the washroom of his chamber. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination, while a magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the incident.