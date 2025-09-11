Tripura declares Sangrama Puja as restricted holiday, CM Saha engages with Samajpatis ahead of Durga Puja

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday, September 10 announced that the state government has officially decided to declare Sangrama Puja as a restricted holiday. The decision was taken after the Chief Minister placed the matter before the state cabinet, according to an official statement.





In the run-up to Durga Puja festivities, CM Saha also held an interaction with the Pradhan Samajpatis, extending greetings and engaging in discussions on a wide range of community and cultural issues.





Highlighting his government’s commitment to tribal welfare, Saha said that several initiatives have already been undertaken for the socio-economic development of the Janajati communities. He noted that the suggestions and perspectives shared by the Samajpatis would help the government work with greater confidence and determination towards uplifting the poorest sections of society.





“This is the first time that all the respected Samajpatis have come together, which will further foster brotherhood among communities,” CM Saha remarked during the gathering.





The Chief Minister added that such interactions reflect the government’s broader vision of inclusive development and cultural harmony.