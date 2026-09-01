Tripura: Decomposed bodies of live-in couple recovered from Agartala house

Police in Tripura recovered the decomposed bodies of a couple, reportedly in a live-in relationship, from a house in Agartala on September 1.

The deceased were identified as Suman Debbarma, 40, and Priya Debbarma, 39. According to their family members, the couple had been living together at the house for nearly three years.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning after neighbours and family members noticed a foul smell coming from the house. Suman's sister reportedly checked the room after becoming suspicious and found one body hanging while the other was lying inside. She subsequently informed the police.

Speaking to reporters, Suman's brother-in-law Ripesh Debnath said the couple had been living together for around three years and that the bodies were discovered after the foul smell prompted Suman's sister to inspect the room.

Police personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies. A preliminary assessment suggested that the couple may have died around two days earlier, though the exact time and cause of death have not yet been established.

Police collected samples and other evidence from the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

According to Suman's sister, the couple frequently quarrelled during their relationship. Family members also claimed that Priya had been married previously and that they had objected to her relationship with Suman.

The family had reportedly advised the couple either to formalise their relationship after completing the legal procedures concerning Priya's previous marriage or to live separately.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the deaths were suicides or whether other circumstances were involved. Further details are expected after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.