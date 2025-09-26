Tripura deploys 7,750 additional forces, 24/7 surveillance to ensure safe Durga Puja

Tripura Police have ramped up security ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, deploying 7,750 additional personnel and enhancing surveillance across the state to ensure law and order, officials said.

Addressing a press conference at Police Headquarters, DGP Anurag outlined the massive security measures, including the installation of 320 additional CCTVs, 241 police assistant booths, fixed pickets, foot patrols, and 215 vehicles for mobile patrolling. Security will also be strengthened in border and sensitive areas, with joint patrolling being conducted to prevent any untoward incidents.

“This year, around 2,965 Puja pandals will be held across the state, a 10% increase from last year’s 2,750. All organising clubs have been instructed to obtain NoCs from departments including SDPO Sadar, Fire Services, Power, and Police,” the DGP said.

Of the additional forces, 6,550 Tripura State Rifles personnel, 380 non-executive police staff, 400 women police, and 920 trainee recruits will be deployed across urban and rural areas. Wireless networks will operate around the clock, and watchtowers will be installed at important locations. Traffic diversion plans are in place across the state, with no-entry zones in Agartala from 5 PM to 1 AM. Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) will be operational 24/7 at 112.

DGP Anurag urged the public and Puja organizers to cooperate with the police and use CCTV coverage to manage crowds, ensuring a safe and peaceful celebration of the festival.