Tripura deploys smart traffic technology to curb violations; 515 CCTV, 81 RLVD and 43 ANPR cameras in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 31 said the state government is increasingly adopting modern, technology-driven solutions to strengthen traffic management, curb violations and improve road safety across urban areas.

Replying to a query on smart traffic management, Saha said the government has deployed Speed Radar Guns, Interceptor Vehicles, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras to monitor traffic and detect violations. The enforcement system also includes e-Challan machines and QR code-based systems for online collection of fines.

According to the Chief Minister, Agartala currently has 515 CCTV cameras, 22 smart traffic signals, 81 RLVD cameras, 43 ANPR cameras and 77 Variable Message Display (VMD) boards, while GPS devices have been installed in 260 vehicles.

He said NAKA points and traffic checkpoints have also been equipped with modern equipment, including Ray Analyzers, Speed Radar Guns, Body-Worn Cameras, Video Cameras and wireless communication devices.

To tackle overspeeding, speed checkers with display boards have been installed at several locations in Agartala, including near Tripura High Court, between Ashram Chowmuhani and Chandrapur SBT, and between ONGC Bank Chowmuhani and the main entrance of ONGC.

Saha said the government is also using social media, digital screens, posters and flexes to create awareness about traffic regulations and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Clarifying the enforcement mechanism, the Chief Minister said traffic violation cases are not directly registered through CCTV or e-Challan systems. However, the technology is being used to generate prosecution reports, issue fines and facilitate penalty collection.

The government is also taking action against vehicles, including government vehicles, found violating pollution norms, with vehicles being scrapped where necessary.

Saha further said additional surveillance cameras would be installed through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to strengthen traffic monitoring.

The Chief Minister said the technology-driven traffic management system would not remain limited to Agartala, with similar measures planned for other urban areas of Tripura based on local traffic requirements.