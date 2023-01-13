Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on January 13 castigated the erstwhile governments for turning panchayat buildings into arenas of politics.

Dev Varma inaugurated 15 Panchayat new buildings and launched an internet connection for 108 Panchayats and in the Village Committee office.

He also released the report card containing the development work of the Rural Development Department.

“The state government wants to make every panchayat a center of development. It is the main aim of the government that the outline of development should be made from the panchayat level. Therefore, the current government believes more in infrastructure development than only structural development”, said Dev Varma.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “In this event organized virtually, more importance has been given to infrastructure development at the village level. The state government does not believe in the development of villages by sitting on Secretariat. The government wants planning to be implemented from the village level as per the need. And this requires the use of modern technology”.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Panchayat buildings play an important role in providing various services to the people of rural areas.

“But the past few days have seen panchayat buildings being turned into arenas of politics. The current state government is working towards making the panchayat buildings a focal point for development. The state government wants the village people to be involved in the development of their village. And the development of the state is possible only if the government and the people work shoulder to shoulder”, he said.