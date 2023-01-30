Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday stated that the one and only agenda of his party to contest in this election is for more development works for the people of the state.

DyCM was accompanied by Union Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanada Sonowal.

DyCM Dev Varma participated in a huge rally in his assembly which eventually indicate his winning possibilities for the seat.

Speaking with reporters after filing nomination papers in Charilam Assembly Constituency, DyCM Dev Varma said there are high possibilities that the BJP will win the majority of seats in the upcoming election as the party believes in development work.

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“BJP never do politics for benefits, we do politics for development. Our main agenda for election is more development works for people following the path of PM Modi”, said DyCM.

Citing an example of his Charilam Assembly Constituency, the minister said, “People have seen the condition of Charilam assembly constituency. What it was and what it is now, Now the scenario has changed. We work only for development. If you see it in terms of work then of course BJP will win the election. BJP will definitely win in seats where BJP karyakartas has worked actively for people”.

Slamming the then government, Dev Varma said earlier government neglected this Charilam Assembly Constituency but now the BJP government is working on the development.

“We have set up a stadium, model schools and among others. our party always believes in development and people are witnessing it”, he added.