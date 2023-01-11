Taking a jibe at opposition CPIM, Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma on January 11 said that the opposition party leaders are dying of starvation as they couldn’t loot the common people.

While addressing a gathering of the ruling BJP at Ramchandra Ghat Assembly Constituency under Khowai district, the Deputy CM said in 2018 people of Tripura were free from vaccines like CPIM, and in 2023 people will pull down CPIM from 16 to zero.

“In 2018 people were free from vaccine like CPIM and during Covid we have provided vaccines to people to make sure they are free from Covid. In the 2023 election people will pull down CPIM from 16 to Zero. Everything is on your hand. This place is known as Ramchandra Ghat and what CPIM will do here? Now you will find thieves in CPIM. They destroyed the state saying that the party is a party of poor people”, he lashed at the CPIM.

Jishnu said, “You will find many CPIM leaders giving speeches saying people are dying of starvation. I want to ask them where people are dying. People are now receiving free rice, power, and water. Leaders of CPIM are dying of starvation as they failed to loot the common people”.

He also castigated the CPIM for collecting subscription from government employees when their salary get hike.

“Our slogan is ‘good governance in every house’ while CPIM’s slogan was ‘Receipt of subscription in every houses’. This was the condition of Tripura. In last five years many things have changed. We came here for politics not for groupism but they came for groupism not for politics”.

He also took a dig at Congress and said, “I don’t know where Congress is. Two leaders of Congress are now selling ointment of Congress. When journalist asked them why they left BJP they asked there were no democracy, when asked them why they left Congress they gave the same reply. Only they know in which market democracy is available. They are now out in search of democracy”.