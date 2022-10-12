Just ahead of the Tripura assembly election, politics in the state takes an ugly turn, as surprisingly Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Deb Barman was not invited to welcome President Droupadi Murmu on October 12.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Deb Barman when asked why his name was excluded, to this he said, "The chief minister will be the best person to reply to this as he is the in charge of both home and political."

As per sources, it has been found that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu was been welcomed by chief minister Manik Saha along with a host of other top bureaucrats from the state except for the deputy chief minister.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Agartala Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) airport on October 12, where she was received by Tripura’s Governor SN Arya and CM Manik Saha.

Later, she inaugurated the Tripura Judicial Academy and unveiled the model National Law University, Tripura campus at Narshinghar and from there left for interaction with tea garden workers at the central tea processing factory of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Ltd at Durgabari in West Tripura district.

During the inauguration of the Tripura Judicial Academy, President Droupadi Murmu, CM Tripura Manik Saha, Education & Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath, and Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanti were also present with other justices.

Earlier on May 15, 2022, Manik Saha took the oath to the office of chief minister of Tripura after Biplab Deb resigned from the state head to focus on the assembly elections to be held later in 2023.

Prior to this the dental surgeon-turned-politician won the by-election from the Town Bardowali assembly seat and took oath as the MLA.