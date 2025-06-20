Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on June 20, asserted that the era of corruption, scams, and appeasement politics has been replaced by a new chapter marked by development, innovation, and progress under the leadership of the current Central and state governments.

Addressing a gathering at Shantirbazar in South Tripura during an event commemorating 11 Years of Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan, CM Saha praised the transformative governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Before 2014, India was grappling with a host of challenges. Insurgency in the Northeast and cross-border attacks from Pakistan often went unanswered. No one took responsibility,” said Saha. “But the scenario changed dramatically after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. The Gujarat model that once turned around a state is now being emulated nationally. Today, the entire world is looking at India with admiration,” he added.

He highlighted that earlier regimes indulged in religion-based politics, whereas PM Modi’s vision has been centered on inclusive growth, with special focus on the welfare of the poor, farmers, youth, and women.

Reflecting on Tripura’s past, Saha contrasted the current peaceful political climate with the violence-ridden years under the Left Front.

“During the Left rule, Santirbazar alone witnessed the killing of 69 political workers. Since the BJP took over, not a single political murder has occurred here. We have moved away from a dark past of scams, violence, and fear,” he asserted.

He also underscored the state’s economic progress. “Tripura may be small, but today we have the second-highest per capita income in the Northeast. Nationally, India’s per capita income has seen a 67% rise, and our global economic ranking has improved from 11th to 4th—all due to the Prime Minister’s relentless efforts.”

“PM Modi has redefined what it means to perform in public life. His governance is not just about announcements—it’s about delivering results and staying connected with the people,” he concluded.