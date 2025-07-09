Tripura develops over 25,000 ha of organic land, exports over 1300 mt products

Tripura has emerged as a rising force in India’s organic agriculture landscape, with the state developing over 25,000 hectares of certified organic farmland and exporting 1,332 metric tons of organic produce, including pineapple, bird’s eye chilli, ginger, turmeric, and aromatic rice, over the past three years.

This was announced by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath during the first-ever Organic Buyer-Seller Conference held at Hotel Polo Towers in Agartala on Wednesday.

“The world today is not just demanding food — it demands food that is safe, chemical-free, and traceable,” said Minister Nath. “Organic agriculture is not a fashion. It is a future-ready solution to address global health, climate, and soil challenges. Tripura is not just adopting organic practices — we are building an entire ecosystem from farm to fork.”

The Minister highlighted that Tripura has formed 53 certified organic Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and has been promoting the cultivation of high-value crops including Queen Pineapple (GI-tagged), Kew Pineapple, Bird’s Eye Chilli, Black Rice (Maimi Hungar), Aromatic Rice (Harinarayan, Kalikhasa), Scented Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger and etc.

He said that Queen Pineapple, known for its natural sweetness and low acidity, is ideal for premium juice and dessert production. Similarly, Bird’s Eye Chilli, high in capsaicin, is not only a culinary delicacy but also offers significant health benefits like boosting metabolism and aiding digestion.

Minister informed that Tripura’s organic products have made their way to major Indian markets — including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Guwahati — and international destinations like Oman, Dubai, and Dhaka and said export figures over the past three years include 666 MT of pineapple, 574 MT of ginger, 52 MT of turmeric, 33 MT of aromatic rice and 7 MT of bird’s eye chilli.

“This Buyer-Seller Meet is not just about trading goods — it's about building trust, transparency, and lasting partnerships,” the Minister noted. “Tripura may be a small state, but our vision and ambition are big. I invite everyone to visit our fields and experience firsthand the commitment of our farmers.”

“Let’s unite and make Organic Tripura a leading force in Organic India,” Minister Nath concluded.