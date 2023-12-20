Director General Border Security Force, Nitin Agrawal accompanied by ADG (Eastern Command) Sonali Mishra reviewed the security and operational preparedness of Tripura Frontier BSF on Indo-Bangladesh border.

A BSF press releases informed that Director General Border Security Force, Nitin Agrawal, IPS accompanied by ADG (Eastern Command) Sonali Mishra, IPS arrived on two days visit to Frontier Headquarters BSF Salbagan, Agartala.

“They arrived here to review the security and operational preparedness of Tripura Frontier BSF on Indo-Bangladesh border. DG BSF landed at the Airbase Agartala today where he was received by Ram Kripal Singh, DIG (PSO), Officiating IG, BSF Tripura Frontier. He was given the guard of honour at Officers’ institute at Salbagan. A Prahari Sammelan followed by Investiture ceremony for PMMS Awardees was organised at Mitrica Hall at Frontier HQ BSF Salbagan”, a press release of BSF reads.

They further said that addressing troops in Prahari Sammelan DG BSF briefed on present security scenario and motivated troops to tackle the frequently changing situation.

“He stressed on personal health and proper training of troops to ensure the battle preparedness of the force.

He applauded the tireless efforts and dedication in safeguarding of the borders and efforts made by BSF Tripura frontier to prevent trans-border crime effectively on the Indo-Bangladesh border. He also emphasised on to curbing the menace of drugs to save our future generation”, it reads.

DG BSF also took stock of current security situation and operational preparedness along the Indo Bangladesh border and the Officiating IG briefed him about various aspects of the functioning of Tripura Frontier.