Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar found dead at police headquarters; suspected suicide

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, an IPS officer, was found dead inside his office at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Agartala on Monday, July 20, in a suspected case of suicide.

According to preliminary information, Dhankar was found hanging inside his office chamber at the PHQ. He was immediately rushed to the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala.

Senior doctor at GB Pant Hospital, Dr Pradip Bhowmik, said Dhankar was declared dead at 12:48 pm.

Senior police officials have reached the PHQ, and the area has been secured as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has been initiated.

The exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Further details are awaited.