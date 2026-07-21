Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar's body flown to Delhi, last rites to be held in UP village today

The mortal remains of Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, who was found hanging in the washroom of his office at the state police headquarters on Monday, were flown to Delhi by an air ambulance on Tuesday. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday at his native village in Baraut, Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy, Chief Minister Manik Saha, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, senior police officers and government officials paid floral tributes to the late IPS officer at the Civil Secretariat. Dhankar was also accorded a ceremonial gun salute at the police headquarters.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Saha said an unnatural death case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

"We will investigate the case as per law," the Chief Minister said, declining to comment on the opposition's demand for a probe under the supervision of the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Describing Dhankar's demise as an irreparable loss, Saha said the state had lost a dedicated police officer under whose leadership the law and order situation had improved significantly.

"I am speechless. The loss is irreparable not only for his family but also for our state. We used to have cordial discussions. After attending the passing-out parade of police constables on July 18, we had tea together. His wife was also present. I never imagined that would be my last meeting with him," Saha said.

DIG (Range) Ratiranjan Dhar said the body was transported to Delhi by air ambulance before being taken to Dhankar's native village for the final rites.

Officiating DGP G.S. Rao said a three-member police team led by Inspector General (Law and Order) Manchak Ipper accompanied the mortal remains.

Meanwhile, opposition parties CPI(M) and the Congress demanded an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dhankar's death.

A 1994-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, Dhankar served the state in various capacities for nearly 18 years. He had also served with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he led the probe into the ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud involving Nirav Modi and the reinvestigation of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases.

Dhankar, who was promoted as Tripura DGP in May 2025, was due to retire in about 11 months. He is survived by his wife and son, who lives in Canada.

The Tripura government observed a day-long state mourning on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the late police chief.

