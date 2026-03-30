Tripura DGP chairs high-level meet, orders zero-tolerance security for TTAADC polls

Director General of Police (DGP), Tripura, Anurag on Monday, chaired a high-level review meeting to assess security preparedness for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections and scheduled bypolls, issuing firm directives to ensure a free and peaceful electoral process.

The meeting, held in hybrid mode, was attended by senior officials from Police Headquarters, District Superintendents of Police, Commandants of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) battalions, and Sub-Divisional Police Officers. Discussions focused on strengthening law and order mechanisms and ensuring comprehensive security coverage across polling areas.

According to a senior police official, the DGP emphasised strict vigilance and proactive policing, directing officers to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards any form of disturbance during the election period. He stressed that maintaining peace and neutrality would be critical to conducting free and fair polls.

The DGP also reviewed deployment strategies, noting that adequate personnel from the Tripura State Rifles have been mobilised and strategically positioned to reinforce ground-level security. Commandants and Assistant Commandants were instructed to remain on high alert with rapid response readiness.

Earlier, on March 17, the DGP had stated that around 11,000 security personnel, including TSR forces, would be deployed for the elections. Of the 1,257 polling stations identified, 311 have been categorised as high-risk, 693 as sensitive with perceived threats, and 253 as normal, with security arrangements being calibrated accordingly.