Tripura DGP identifies miscreants after Tipra Motha MLA alleges security breach

Twelve hours after Tipra Motha MLA Philip Kumar Reang raised concerns over a security breach at the MLA Hostel in Agartala, Tripura DGP Anurag on September 2 confirmed that the individuals involved in the incident had been identified.

The MLA alleged a serious security lapse after being threatened by unidentified miscreants around 10 pm on Monday while he was outside his room talking to his family over the phone.

On Tuesday morning, a team of senior police officials, including DGP Anurag, IG (Law and Order) Manchak Ipper, and Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Dhruv Nath, visited the MLA Hostel to review the situation.

Speaking to the media, DGP Anurag said, “An argument broke out between MLA Philip Kumar Reang and some youths last night. We have identified the three individuals—they had come here as guests of someone. Security personnel are deployed, and the investigation is ongoing. We are also reviewing security arrangements to ensure strict monitoring and enhanced protection.”

He added that only registered guests are allowed entry into the hostel and that overall security measures are under strict watch.